New Delhi| Jagran Technology Desk: Smartphones which comes with amazing camera quality, good battery backup, and are affordable too, are considered as an all-in-one package. And, who doesn't love a smartphone which offers so many things at an affordable price? Well, if you are looking for a smartphone that provides you with a 64 MP camera and is available at a reasonable price of Rs 15,000 only, we are here for your help.

Check out the list below:

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

This smartphone comes with amazing specifications like the Quad rear camera setup, which offers a 64 MP camera. This phone also has a wide sensor, macro, super macro, portrait, HDR, Night Mode, slow motion, and many other features. Not only this, but this phone also has a 32 MP front camera. Talking about the battery backup of this phone, it offers a 5020 mAH battery. This phone also supports Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. Well, if you are wondering about the price of this phone, this smartphone is available at the price of Rs 14,999 only.

Realme 7

This phone provides amazing camera quality as it comes with a 64 MP Quad rear camera setup. The front camera of this phone is 16 MP and it offers a 5000 mAh battery. This phone has a 6.5 inch HD plus display and it comes with MediaTek Helio G95. The price of this phone is just Rs 14,999 only.

Poco X2

This phone has top-notch specifications like a dual front camera which comes with 20 MP+ 2 MP and the rear camera is 64 MP. This phone also provides good battery backup as it comes with a 4500 mAh battery backup. The price of this phone is just Rs 14,999 only.

Moto G9 Power

This phone has high-tech specifications like a 64 MP back camera which supports the triple rear camera. This phone provides 4 GB RAB and it comes with 64 GB internal storage. If you are wondering about the battery of this phone, then let us tell you that this phone provides a 6000 mAh battery backup. The price of this phone is just way too affordable as it comes at only Rs 11,999 only.

Tecno Camon 16

This phone is popular for its camera quality as it offers a triple rear camera setup which comes with a 64 MP camera. The front camera of this phone is 16 MP. And, the price of this phone is just Rs 11,499 only.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma