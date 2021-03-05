Bestselling smartphones are now available under the range of Rs 25,000 only. So, without further ado, let's explore the best options, that we have listed for you:

New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: Looking for a smartphone that comes with high-tech features but your budget is not letting you spend more than Rs 25,000? Then, do not worry, you've landed at the right place. With the changing times, the smartphone companies are taking care of every small need of their buyers, from budget-friendly range to multiple camera setups, the bestselling smartphones are now available under the range of Rs 25,000 only. So, without further ado, let's explore the best options, that we have listed for you:

1. Vivo V20

This phone is available with amazing features like a 64MP+8MP+2MP primary camera with Motion Autofocus. Not only this, but this phone also supports memory storage of 128 GB that is expandable up to 1 TB. Now, you must be wondering that this phone will cost you a lot, but no, this phone comes at Rs 24,990 only.

2. Xiaomi Mi 10i

This phone comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. The best thing about this phone is that it comes with a 108 MP Quad rear camera. Well, now let us tell you that the price of this phone is just Rs 23,999 only.

3. Samsung Galaxy F62

This phone is available at the price of Rs 23,999. This phone has specifications like 6 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM that are expandable up to 1 TB. It also has 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP camera and 32 MP front camera. And, if you are looking for a phone that holds good battery backup, the plus point is that this phone has a 7000 mAh Lithium-ion Battery.

4. Realme X7 5G

This phone comes with a 16 MP front camera, and a 64MP+8MP+2MP back camera. Talking about the storage, this phone supports 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. The battery backup of this phone is also good, and it has a 4310 mAh battery. The price of this phone is just Rs 19,999 only.

5. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

This phone has some high-tech features, and it was launched in India recently. This phone comes with specifications like 8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage. The key feature of this phone is its camera, it has a 108 MP Quad rear camera, and its front camera is 20 MP. The price of this phone is only Rs 21,999 only.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma