New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With the increase in technology, the demand for budget smartphones has increased in India. The demand for big RAM and big storage smartphones has also increased among the Millenials. In line with the increasing demand, smartphone manufacturers like Samsung, Redmi, Vivo, Tecno have introduced big RAM phones with massive batteries at a low price. Smartphones with 6000 mAh batteries are now in trend and companies are selling these phone at a low price to cater to the demand in the market.

So if you also want to buy a budget smartphone with a big battery and RAM, here are some best buys under Rs 12,000:

Redmi 9 Power

Price - Rs 10,999

RAM - 4 GB

Battery - 6000 mAh

Redmi 9 Power has a 6.53 inch Full HD Plus waterdrop style display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset has been used as a processor in the phone. The phone will work on Android 10 based MIUI 12 out of the box. The quad rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. Its primary camera comes with a 48MP sensor. At the same time, two other lenses of 8MP and 2MP are also there in the smartphone.

Realme Narzo 2.0

Price - Rs 10,499

RAM - 4 GB

Battery - 6000 mAh

Realme Narzo 2.0 smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD + display. At the same time, MediaTek Helio G85 processor has been given with 4 GB RAM in the phone for performance and up to 128GB internal storage has been provided. If you talk about camera setup, then triple camera module has been given on the rear panel of the phone. Its primary lens is of 48MP. Apart from this, the 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and 2MP macro sensor are available.

Moto G9 Power

Price - 11,999

RAM - 4 GB

Battery - 6000 mAh

Moto G9 Power works on Android 10 OS and has a 6.8-inch HD + IPS display. This smartphone works on the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. Talking about other features of Moto G9 Power, this smartphone has a triple rear camera setup for photography. The primary sensor of the phone is 64MP. While it has a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the same time, the selfie enthusiasts will get 16MP front camera in this budget range smartphone.

Tecno Pova

Price - 9,999

RAM - 4 GB

Battery - 6000 mAh

Tecno Pova has a 6.8-inch HD + display. This smartphone works on the MediaTek Helio G80 processor and has been introduced in two storage variants. Which can be expanded up to 256GB storage with the help of microSD card. For power backup, this smartphone has a 6000mAh battery which comes with 18W fast charging support. For photography, the quad rear camera setup has been given in the Tecno Pova smartphone. Its primary sensor is 13MP, while it has a 2MP depth sensor, 2MP macro lens and an AI lens.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan