New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: If you want to buy a smartphone yet don't want to invest much then this news is for you. Indian electronic market is filled with low-cost smartphones which include LAVA, Xiaomi, and GIONEE, etc. These phones serve the purpose of having a smartphone at the same time they will not make a hole in your pocket. In this article, you will get to know about cheap, handy, and durable smartphones whose price is less than Rs 6000. These smartphones does not only support the latest features and versions but also have strong battery backup.

1. Redmi 6A: Redmi is one of the most popular as well as a pocket-friendly smartphones in the market. It is widely famous for its camera quality. When in particular talked about the Redmi 6A the smartphone has a MediaTek processor, 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. In addition, it has a 5.45-inch HD display, 13MP rear camera, and 3000mAh battery. The phone is priced at Rs 5,599.

2. GIONEE Max: Gionee is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer which provides phone under a budget. Talking about the specification of Gionee max this smartphone has a 6.1-inch HD Plus display along with an octa-core processor. Apart from this, a dual-camera setup is given to the users in the rear of the phone. It has the first 13MP primary sensor and a digital lens. On the other hand, the phone has a 5Mo camera in front of this smartphone. Talking about battery the device has a 5000mAh battery. The price of the phone is Rs 5,999.

3. LAVA Z1: Lava smartphones have quite a face in the market, the company has expanded its operations to multiple countries across the world. The price of the LAVA Z1 smartphone has been kept at Rs 5,199. This smartphone has a MediaTek Helio A20 processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB internal storage. Along with this, a 5MP camera is given in the rear and front of the phone. Apart from this, a 3100mAh battery has been given to the device.

4.Itel A25 Pro: Itel Mobile is a Chinese-based mobile phone manufacturer. When specifically talked about Itel A25 Pro, it has a 5-inch HD display in this smartphone. Along with this, a 5MP camera will be available in the rear of the phone and 2MP in the front. Apart from this, the device has a 3020mAh battery and Unisoc 9832E Quad-Core processor. Itel A25 Pro smartphone is priced at Rs 4,999.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen