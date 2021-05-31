Scroll down to read about the five smartphones -- Realme X7 Max 5G, OnePlus Nord 2, Samsung Galaxy A22 5G, Poco M3 Pro and OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G -- that will be released in June 2021.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: As the coronavirus cases continue to decrease with over 1.84 billion global vaccine inoculations already, smartphone giants are gearing up to raise the curtain from their most anticipated gadgets this June.

1. Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme is set to expand its X-series smartphone with Realme X7 Max 5G. The said smartphone has been teased to run on a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity while carrying a 1200 5G chipset. The Realme X7 Max 5G is also going to sport a SuperAMOLED screen. Realme X7 Max 5G price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for its 8GB RAM + 128GB variant.

2. OnePlus Nord Core Edition 5G

After smashing the success of the OnePlus' most affordable smartphone, the company is set to expand its Nord series with OnePlus Nord CE 5G. Touted to be the successor of the earlier OnePlus Nord, the smartphone has been teased to be priced between Rs 20,000 to Rs 28,000.

3. Poco M3 Pro

Poco M3 Pro, launched in the global market already, is a rebranded version of Redmi Note 10 5G available worldwide since the start of 2021 now. The price point of the phone can be placed at around Rs 16,000.

4. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G is expected to launch in June 2021. Expected to be priced at around Rs 16,000 for the base model with 64 GB storage, the smartphone is expected to come with a packed 6.4-inch full HD display, 5000 mAh battery and fast charging support.

5. OnePlus Nord 2

The smartphone is likely to be an upgraded version of the OnePlus Nord smartphone. Not much is known in the tech circles about the smartphone as yet, however, the company has teased to put an aggressive price tag on the smartphone to combat the competition in the market from the likes of Samsung and Apple.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma