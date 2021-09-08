From Realme to Samsung to Oppo, best 5G smartphones to buy under Rs 20,000; check list here
New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: With advancing technology, the market always gets updated with new phones with better and more high-tech features. Due to the advances, 5G connectivity is becoming more and more common in the phone these days. With 5G smartphones, the all-new craze in the market, buyers are looking for the best phone models at the cheapest price.
India is a hub when it comes to buying smartphones as according to the reports India contributes a very high share in the smartphone market. Now if you are planning to replace your old tech with new tech at the most affordable price ever, we have a list for you. This list consists of smartphones that you can buy for under Rs 20,000 and each phone in the list has received an overall rating of 8 or above.
Check the list of 5G smartphones here:
Realme 8 5G
This phone is available at a price of Rs 14,499 in India. Realme 8 is a 5G smartphone that offers a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and houses a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.
Poco M3 Pro 5G
This phone is available at a price of Rs 15,999 in India. Poco M3 Pro 5G offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It packs the same Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Redmi Note 10T 5G
This phone is available at a price of Rs 16,999 in India. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10T 5G offers a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Customers can choose from three color options.
iQoo Z3 5G
This phone is available at a price of Rs 19,990 in India. The iQoo Z3 5G offers a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display and under the hood is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. Its triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera.
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
This phone is available at a price of Rs 20,999 in India. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G offers a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.
