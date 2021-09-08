With technology advancing, we can see a rise in the use of 5G phones in India. To enjoy the fastest network available and some newer features, tick these phones in your list. Check the list here

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: With advancing technology, the market always gets updated with new phones with better and more high-tech features. Due to the advances, 5G connectivity is becoming more and more common in the phone these days. With 5G smartphones, the all-new craze in the market, buyers are looking for the best phone models at the cheapest price.

India is a hub when it comes to buying smartphones as according to the reports India contributes a very high share in the smartphone market. Now if you are planning to replace your old tech with new tech at the most affordable price ever, we have a list for you. This list consists of smartphones that you can buy for under Rs 20,000 and each phone in the list has received an overall rating of 8 or above.

Check the list of 5G smartphones here:

Realme 8 5G

This phone is available at a price of Rs 14,499 in India. Realme 8 is a 5G smartphone that offers a 6.5-inch full-HD + (1,080×2,400 pixels) display, which has an aspect ratio of 20: 9 and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and houses a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back. There is also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge fast charging technology.

Poco M3 Pro 5G

This phone is available at a price of Rs 15,999 in India. Poco M3 Pro 5G offers a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It packs the same Dimensity 700 SoC with up to 6GB of RAM and a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Users will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Redmi Note 10T 5G

This phone is available at a price of Rs 16,999 in India. Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10T 5G offers a 6.5-inch full-HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and a 48-megapixel primary camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric security. Customers can choose from three color options.

iQoo Z3 5G

This phone is available at a price of Rs 19,990 in India. The iQoo Z3 5G offers a 6.58-inch full-HD+ LCD display and under the hood is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G SoC paired with integrated Adreno 620 GPU. It runs on Android 11-based OriginOS out-of-the-box and supports dual 5G SIM cards. Its triple rear camera system houses a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

This phone is available at a price of Rs 20,999 in India. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G offers a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT Infinity-V display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM. Its quad rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

Posted By: Ashita Singh