Realme India's launch will be live-streamed from its Facebook and Youtube channels. Realme will launch a range of 5G phones and Realme Tab on September 9. Scroll to know more about the launch

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Realme India is all set to add a range of Tablets to its product line. Realme on its product launch on September 9 i.e. today alongside Realme 8i and Real me 8s will launch Realme Pad too. The company has already confirmed that these products will be powered by Media Tek processors. Realme alongside its 5G phones and Tab will also be launching two portable Bluetooth speakers called Cobble and Pocket.

Realme India launch event Livestream details

The product launch for Realme will take place at 12:30 pm today. Realme 8i, Realme 8s, and the Realme Pad launch will be live-streamed through Realme's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Check Expected price, specifications of new Realme products here:

Realme 8i

The exact retail price of the Realme 8i in India is yet to be revealed. But according to reports, "the expected price of Realme 8i 5G phones is Rs 19,100 for 4GB RAM+128 GB storage model and Rs 17300 for 4GB+64GB storage model.

The Realme 8i offers a 6.6-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Realme 8i will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, along with up to 6GB of RAM. Realme 8i will have a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, along with two 2-megapixel sensors. The phone is also said to have a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor in the front. The Realme 8i is rumoured to carry a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme 8s

The Price of Realme 8s is expected to be Rs 15,990 as the price is yet to be revealed in India. The Realme 8s will offer an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC along with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 13GB of Dynamic RAM Expansion. The phone will have triple rear cameras and. The Realme 8s can come in colours like Universe value and universe purple. The phone is also rumoured to have a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support.

Realme Pad

The price of Realme first-ever Tab for its 4G variant is expected to be Rs19,999 as the final price is yet to be revealed. The Realme Pad offers a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2,000x1,200 pixels) display with an 82.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio. As per reports, the Realme Pad will come with two cameras which will have an 8-megapixel sensor.

Realme Cobble and Pocket

Realme Cobble and Pocket speakers price in India can vary from Rs 1700 to Rs 2000, the final price of the Bluetooth speakers is yet to be revealed.

Posted By: Ashita Singh