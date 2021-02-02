Planning to buy a smartphone under Rs 15,000 then, you have come to the right place as we have brought to you the list of best smartphones.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Planning to buy a smartphone with high RAM capacity with good battery backup and camera that too in the budget is a tough task as getting everything in one package is not impossible. However, it needs detailed research as the market has grown quite wide and the companies have introduced smartphones according to the consumer's needs such as now one can get 6GB in just Rs 15,000 or below.

So if you are planning to buy a smartphone under this budget then, you have come to the right place as we have brought to you the list of best smartphones with top-notch features that will not burn a hole in your pocket.

Here check out the list:

Realme 7

Price: Rs 14,999

It has 64 GB internal storage with 6GB RAM, 5,000mAh battery with 30W dart charge support and works on the MediaTek Helio G95 procession. Not just this, it also has 64MP quad rear camera and 6.5-inch full HD Plus display. The smartphone is available in mist blue and white colours.

Redmi Note 9

Price: Rs 13,999

It has 128GB internal storage with 6GB of RAM, 48MP quad rear camera, 13MP front camera, 5,020mAh battery and works on the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It also has a 6.53 inch Full HD Plus display.

Nokia 5.3

Price : Rs 13,498

It has a 6.55 inch Full HD Plus display,64GB internal storage with 6GB RAM. One can expand the internal storage with the help of microSD card, not just this, it has a triple rear camera setup for photography, 4,000mAh battery and 13MP primary sensor.

Vivo Y20

Price: Rs 13,990

It has 64GB internal storage with 6GB RAM, 13MP triple rear camera, 8MP front camera and 5,000mAh battery.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv