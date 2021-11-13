New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: There are various smartphone companies that have launched their smartphones during the last week. However, some smartphones are at the upper end of the budget whereas some smartphones are pocket-friendly. If you are thinking of buying a new smartphone, then this is your chance to grab the best deal. In the coming week, companies like Lava, Nokia, Poco are going to introduce their premium and budget-friendly smartphones.

Expected features of the smartphones

Techno spark 8

Tecno Spark 8 comes with a 6.56-inch HD+ Dot Notch display that offers 720×1,612 pixels resolution and 20.15:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 gaming processor. The 3GB RAM and 32 GM internal storage variant is expanded up to 256GB via microSD card. While talking about the camera of the phone, then the smartphone has a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 16 MP primary lens and an AI lens. Techno spark 8 has an 8 MP front camera paired with a dual-LED flash for better imagess. The phone also have features like AI Beauty, Smile Shot, AI Portrait, HDMR, AR Shot, Filters, Time-lapse, Panorama and Slow Motion. Techno spark 8 has a decent battery life as the phone is equipped with 5,000mAh battery

Poco F3

Poco F3 comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset and runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. The smartphone offers 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage. While talking about camera, then the phone has triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48 MP primary Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro camera. Poco F3 has an 20 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 5-megapixel tele-macro camera. The smartphone is equipped with a 4,520mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging support.

Lava Agni 5G

The new Lava Agni 5G phone flaunts a 6.78-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and runs on Android 11 OS. Apart from that, the phone has quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 5 MP wide-angle lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel camera on the front Lava Agni 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging solution.

Poco M4 Pro

The Poco M4 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD and 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes in three RAM and storage options including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. While talking about the camera of the phone, then it consists of 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens A 16-megapixel front camera can be given in it for selfie and video calling. Poco M4 pro is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Nokia X100

Nokia X100 comes with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G SoC paired with 6GB of RAM coupled with 1TB of expandable storage. The phone runs on Google's Android 11 operating system with some minor customizations done by HMD Global. While talking about the battery, then the phone has a decent battery life and has a 4,470mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Nokia x100 comes with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor with ZEISS optics, a 5 MP ultrawide lens, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro lens and has 16 MP sensor for taking selfies.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen