New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: India is in the midst of a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has strained the country's health infrastructure and overburdened frontline medical workers. Amid the second wave, the shortage of medical oxygen across the country has only added to woes, owing to which there is an exponential increase in demand for medical oxygen cylinders, digital oximeters, oxygen concentrators and several other products which can either monitor the oxygen levels at your home or increase the oxygen supply.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the need to monitor your health has become a top priority for everyone. Blood oxygen measurement is a critical marker in fighting Covid-19 and apart from digital oximeters, there are many smartwatches and fitness bands that offer the feature. We at Jagran English bring you a list most affordable smartwatches and fitness bands through which you can monitor your pulse rate and SPO2 levels (Oxygen Saturation in Bood).

Fitness Bands:

OnePlus Band: This fitness band is available at Rs 2,499 with a 1.1-inch AMOLED display. The band is equipped with features like a heart rate monitor, sleep monitoring as well as SpO2 monitor.

Oppo Band Style: Available at Rs 2,399, this fitness tracker offers constant SpO2 monitoring. Other key features include 12 workout modes including Yoga, Cricket, Swimming, etc and around 40 watch faces. The fitness band is compatible with both Android and iOS.

Fitbit Charge 4: This fitness tracker from Fitbit is among the high-end fitness bands available in the market. Available at Rs 10,800, this band is equipped with features like SpO2 tracking, activity tracking, sleep tracking, heart rate monitor, GPS and more.

Garmin Vivosmart 4: Available at 12,169, this fitness tracker is also among the high-end fitness bands. This band also offers continuous SpO2 monitoring and features a heart rate sensor, Barometric altimeter, Accelerometer and Ambient light sensor.

Smartwatches:

Amazfit Bip U: Available at Rs 3,599, the Amazfit Bip U is among the cheapest smartwatches to offer SpO2 monitoring. It comes with a 1.43-inch HD display with over 60 sports modes, breathing training, pulse rate monitoring and more.

Realme Watch S: Priced at Rs 4,999, this smartwatch by Realme offers SpO2 tracking along with heart rate monitoring, sleep and activity tracking.

OnePlus Watch: Available at Rs 12,999, this premium smartwatch from OnePlus offers continuous SpO2 monitoring, 110 workout modes, pulse rate monitoring and sleep tracking. Other key features include IP68 water and dust resistance and more.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3: Available at Rs 28,650, Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 offers features like sleep tracking, IPX7 water and dust resistance, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking along SpO2 monitoring system.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan