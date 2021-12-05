New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: As we have entered the last month of 2021, there are few smartphones that are yet to make their way in the Indian market. These upcoming smartphones are loaded with features and some of them are budget-friendly. While most flagships from Apple, Google, and Samsung have launched already, brands like Motorola, Micromax, OnePlus are going to launch in December.

If you are thinking to replace your old smartphone with a new one, then this is the chance for you. Have a look at the list of smartphones that are launching this month.

OnePlus RT

OnePlus RT has been in discussion for a long time. If leaks are to be believed, then the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 chipset. OnePlus RT is expected to come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, and a 4500 mAh battery. The phone is rumoured to come with a 6.62-inch touchscreen display along with a 50 MP camera. Now talking about the price, the price of OnePlus RT in India is expected to be priced between Rs 30,000 to 40,000.

Moto G200

Moto G200 is another smartphone that will be launched in December. The upcoming smartphone has already seen its international release, and now it is expected to arrive in India this month.

This smartphone is expected to come with a 6.8-inch screen, with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The phone is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 888+ processor and will have an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The smartphone will be equipped with a 108 MP camera. The company is yet to make an official announcement regarding the price of the smartphone.

Asus Z8 and 8Z flip

Asus has launched many gaming smartphones in the Indian market, which is quite popular among people. The company is now gearing up to launch Asus Z8 and 8Z Flip in the Indian market. Users can expect decent battery life, a strong processor, HD display, and great camera quality in these smartphones.

Micromax In Note 1 Pro

India's own smartphone brand, Micromax is expected to launch Micromax In Note 1 Pro in December. The phone is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC. The smartphone will have a large screen with a high refresh rate, a 5000mAh, and will run on Android 10 out of the box.

Motorola Edge X30

Motorola's Edge X30 will be the first smartphone, that will come with Qualcomm's most powerful processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Apart from this, the smartphone will have a 6.67-inch AMOLED display. The device will be equipped with a 60 MP front camera. Since Motorola Edge X30 is a premium segment phone, it will be priced over Rs. 50,000. The smartphone will be launched on December 9 at 5:00 PM IST.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen