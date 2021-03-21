From Redmi Poco to the One Plus 9 series, this coming week is going to bombard the customers with several smartphone options. Check out:

New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: Hurray! It's time for good news and if you are someone who is looking for a brand new phone with advanced specifications, then your wait will be over soon. In the coming week of March, several smartphones will be launched which are going to be in the pocket-friendly range. From Redmi Poco to the One Plus 9 series, this coming week is going to bombard the customers with several options. We have compiled a list of smartphones that are going to launch in the coming week, check out:

Poco X3 pro

The phone has not been launched yet but the key specification and price have been leaked online. This upcoming phone will have advanced features like Snapdragon 860 processor that will come with a 120 hz refresh rate. Talking about the battery backup of this phone, it will have a 5,200 mAh battery and this will come with 8 GB RAM. The price of this phone will be around Rs 21,000. This phone is going to launch on March 30.

Realme 8 series

This phone will launch on March 24 in India. This phone will be available on Flipkart on sale and the registration for it has already started. This phone series will be available in the Flipkart sale, and the registration for it has already begun. This smartphone will have high specifications like a 6.4 inch HD plus panel. This phone will also have a 108 MP primary camera and it will have a power backup of 4,500 mAh.

Vivo X60 Series

Vivo X60 series is launching in India on March 25 and ahead of the release of the phone, the key specification of the phone has been leaked online. Talking about the specifications, this phone will have 120hz refresh rate that will come with 6.5 inches full HD plus display. This phone will also have a battery backup of 4,200 mAh and the front camera will be 32 MP.

One Plus 9 Series

The One Plus 9 series will launch in India on March 23. In this series, three phones will be launched that are-- One Plus 9 Pro, One Plus 9 and One Plus 9R. Recently, it was revealed that this series will have a Hasselblad-branded rear camera setup. This phone will have other advanced specifications like 12 GB RAM that will be extended up to 256 GB with the support of internal storage. This phone will have a 50 MP primary sensor and it will have four cameras at the back.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma