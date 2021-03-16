Now the social media giant will add some more features to the app. According to reports, the new features are being tested in the beta version of the app for both Android and iOS platforms.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Messaging-app, WhatsApp, will soon be adding some exciting new feature to the platform which will make the user interface of the app more convenient for its users. WhatsApp had recently added some new features like disappearing messages to the platform. Now the social media giant will add some more features to the app. According to reports, the new features are being tested in the beta version of the app for both Android and iOS platforms.

Here is the list of new features which will be added to WhatsApp soon:

Disappearing message feature

The disappearing message feature was added a few months to WhatsApp. In this feature, users were enabled to automatically delete messages from chat after 7 days. Now, WhatsApp is reducing the time limit to 24 hours, which means that a message can be deleted from your chat automatically after 24 hours if you switch on the 'disappearing chat' option in the settings. WhatsApp is also reportedly working to add the 'delete images' feature also.

Multiple Device Support

With the multiple device feature of WhatsApp, the same account can be run on more than one device. Right now it is only possible on the web and desktop. But soon, the users will get the facility to use WhatsApp on four devices.

Encrypted Chat Backup

The company is bringing a new feature to protect WhatsApp backup. By the way, WhatsApp chat is end to end encrypted. But this encrypted chat is stored on Google Drive and the cloud. In such a situation, Chat Backup is now protected by password from WhatsApp.

Instagram Reels

WhatsApp is soon going to add the option of Instagram Reels on WhatsApp, which means that a user can access Instagram Reels on the messaging app. Instagram Reels is the short video feature, which was added to the picture-sharing app Instagram last year after the government banned short-video making platform TikTok.



Archived chats

After the launch of WhatsApp's archive chat feature, new messages will not appear in the archived chat list, which means that only the old chat will appear in the archived chats if your turn on this feature. The new feature was earlier known as 'Vacation Mode' or 'Read Later'.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan