New Delhi| Jagran Tech Desk: Being one of the most used apps in India, Whatsapp enjoy its popularity in this country. Every now and then the app bring new upgrades for its app. The application has recently released many new features. These new features will help the app to get even more user-friendly.

The newly released feature includes Mute Video, Disappearing message. Apart from these already launched features, the meassaging app is now working on other new features for its user and will release them in coming days.

Let's take a look at some upcoming features of Whatsapp:

Message Reaction Feature

Whatsapp will soon release the message reaction feature in its app. Just like Instagram people can react to individual message using this feature. Through this feature, users can reply to any chat message just like a thread and also will be enabled to use different stickersm GIFs and emojis. The feature is currently being tested, it can be released any time soon.

Missed Group Calls

The Missed Group call feature will be added in the messaging app soon. Whatsapp will enable its users to join the missed group call. This feature will allow users to join in the call by clicking on the ongoing call option. The feature will be rolled out soon by Whatsapp.

Whatsapp Read Later Feature

This new feature is currently being tested. The new Read later feature will give users an option to read the chats later. The feature will replace the existing archive chat feature and will not bring the archived chat back at top. The feature can be released soon by Whatsapp

Multi device version 2.0

According to recent developments, the messaging app Whatsapp is planning to launch new multi device version. The feature will enable users to use Whatsapp in more than one device. Users are already using its alternate in form of Whatsapp Web and multi-device version 1. The feature can be rolled out any time soon.

