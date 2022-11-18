From Mid-Range To Flagship: Top 5 Samsung Camera Phones In November 2022

Samsung is a multinational technology corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung manufactures a wide range of products, including smartphones, televisions, and camera equipment. Samsung first introduced its camera phone in 1988 and has since updated its camera phone technology to improve picture quality and functionality. Because of its high performance and sleek design, Samsung's camera phone has become one of the most popular mobile platforms.

Samsung's camera phones have been some of the best in the market. For instance, the company's Galaxy S22 ultra features a triple-lens setup on the rear, giving users more flexibility when taking pictures. The phone also has a focus point selector and an ultra-wide-angle lens for getting more into the picture without filling it with unnecessary parts. The camera settings are also easily accessible through the phone's home screen. Taking photos is then a simple task with the quality settings adjusted just right.

1. Samsung S22 Ultra 5G:

The first on the list is the company’s current flagship product, S22 Ultra. The phone is a complete all-rounder in terms of display, design, features, performance, and of course, camera. The company has made the launch of this memorable by providing an S-Pen which was earlier provided with the Note Series. The S-Pen also allows the user to do a lot of tasks including taking pictures.

The phone features a 108-megapixel primary shooter along with 12-megapixels and 10-megapixel ultrawide and in-depth camera lenses. The company offers a 100x zoom (only limited to the Ultra variant) along with many different modes and features including low light camera mode and portrait mode.

2. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G

The special edition phone which was designed for fans who are seeking a versatile phone at mid-range with all the premium features is the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Just like S22 Ultra, the phone is also an all-rounder in almost every term but the camera in the phone excels more. The smartphone features a 12 MP primary sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor, and 8 MP telephoto lens along with LED flash. The phone allows the users to shoot at 2160p at 30/60 fps and 1080p at 30/60 fps (1080p/30fps tested).

3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G

Another mid-range smartphone developed by the Korean tech giant which is quite impressive in terms of the camera is Samsung Galaxy A73. With crisp shots along with lots of details in the shadow and highlights, the smartphone comes third on the list. Whether it is daylight or low-light photos, the camera can produce above-average shots in any condition.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G has a quad-camera setup on the back. It has a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor, a 5MP f/2.4 macro sensor, and a 5MP depth sensor.

4. Samsung Galaxy F62

Another mid-range smartphone is considered the most value-for-money option among buyers. Just like A73, the smartphone features a quad camera which includes 64-megapixel primary shooter, 12-megapixels ultra-wide lens, 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 5-megapixels depth lens. The phone features a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

5. Samsung Galaxy A23

Last but not least, the Samsung Galaxy A23 has an excellent camera. In terms of cameras, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 5-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and in-depth rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.