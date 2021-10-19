New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: The message-sharing app Whatsapp from time to time brings in new modifications. As technology develops, Whatsapp also updates its features with new ones. Recently, message sharing has hinted at some features which can be rolled out soon. The new features will change the style of chatting and media sharing options. Here, have a look at the 5 new features which are in the final stage of testing and can be announced soon:

Voice notes feature

The App is working on a global voice messaging player service that will enable users to listen to any voice message before sending it. According to a report by WabetaInfo, voice messages will be pinned to the top menu in the new update. The app will display the voice message at the top of each section or chat box, where it can be played or paused. The new feature has been brought to make the chatting experience easy through the app.

Custom Privacy Setting

WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo revealed the setting through a screenshot. The new feature will allow the users to hide their status from certain people. That means if a user does not want some users to watch their status then the My Contacts Expect option can be used for it.

Message Reaction feature

The message reaction feature may come soon on WhatsApp. With this, users will be able to react to a text message with an emoji. WABetaInfo said that this feature can be available for both personal chat and group. WhatsApp's upcoming Reaction feature allows users to send messages by tapping and holding.

Redesign Chat Bubble

The new feature will allow users to customise the chat bubble. The new chat bubble has been released for the beta users. However, it may soon release the chat bubble design for Android and iOS.

New Back-up feature

WhatsApp may soon offer a new chat backup feature. Which will give users the facility of storage on the Klout store. For this a dedicated chat backup support can be given.

Posted By: Ashita Singh