New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: Nowadays, having internet connectivity in your smartphone has become a necessity as you never know when in an emergency you need the help of the internet. Apart from this, it also keeps us entertained as our Instagram, YouTube, WhatsApp, among other social media sites, can be accessed by the internet, however, all of these come at a cost.

In the Indian telecom market, there is more than one recharge plan of Vodafone Idea, Jio and Airtel and all these companies have prepaid plans wherein they offer users high-speed data with an unlimited calling.

Now all these three companies have more than two prepaid plans, so, those who are having a tough time in selecting the best plan then here we are with some great recharge plans.

Check out below:

Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

This prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. In this plan, customers will get 2GB data daily with unlimited calling on any network, 100 SMS free and subscriptions of Jio's premium apps.

Airtel Rs 298 Prepaid Plan

This prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. In this plan, customers will get 2GB data daily with 100 SMS free and unlimited calling on any network. Also, customers can enjoy the subscription of Airtel apps such as Wink Music and Airtel Extreme.

Airtel Rs 449 Prepaid Plan

This prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days. In this plan, customers will get 2GB data daily with 100 SMS free, unlimited calling on and can enjoy the subscription of Airtel apps such as Wink Music and Airtel Extreme.

Vodafone Idea Rs 595 Prepaid Plan

This prepaid plan comes with a validity of 56 days. In this plan, customers will get 2GB data daily with 100 SMS per day free, unlimited calling on any network. Apart from this, customers can access to ZEE5 Premium and VI app.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv