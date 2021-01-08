If you too are looking for a new broadband plan for yourself, then we have brought some selected plans from Jio, Airtel and BSNL for you, which are worth less than Rs 1,000 and will provide a high-speed internet facility.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: With the introduction of work from home due to the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for broadband plans has increased in the country rapidly just like the demand for prepaid plans for mobile phones. This is the reason that telecom operators across the country are launching more than one broadband plans in the market and updating the old plans to connect more and more customers with them.

If you too are looking for a new broadband plan for yourself, then we have brought some selected plans from Jio, Airtel and BSNL for you, which are worth less than Rs 1,000 and will provide a high-speed internet facility.

Jio's Rs 399 broadband plan

This is the cheapest broadband plan offered by Reliance Jio. You will get unlimited data in this plan with a speed of 10mbps. Also, you will be given unlimited calling facility in this plan. However, the company will not give you a premium OTT app subscription in this plan.

Jio's Rs 699 broadband plan

You will get unlimited data in this plan with a speed of 100mbps. Also, you will be given unlimited calling facility in this plan. However, the company will not give you a premium OTT app subscription in this plan just like in Rs 399 plan.

BSNL's Rs 449 broadband plan

The name of this plan is Fiber Basic. Users will get 3,300 GB data at this speed of 30Mbps in this plan. If users finish the data ahead of time, then the speed of their plan will be reduced to 2Mbps. Apart from this, users will be given unlimited calling facility in this plan.

Airtel's Rs 499 broadband plan

This broadband plan is very cheap in Airtel's portfolio. You will get unlimited data in this plan with a speed of 40mbps. Also, in this plan, you will be given unlimited calling facility. Talking about other benefits, the company will give you a free subscription of premium apps like Airtel Extreme and Wink Music.

Airtel's Rs 799 broadband plan

You will get unlimited data with a speed of 100mbps in this broadband plan of Airtel. Also, in this plan, you will be given unlimited calling facility. Talking about other benefits, the company will give you a free subscription of premium apps like Airtel Extreme and Wink Music.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan