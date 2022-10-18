From iQOO Z6 To Oppo A74; Best 5G Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 To Buy This Diwali

There is a lot of hype surrounding 5G networks and the mobile internet that comes with it. India lags behind other countries - mainly due to our lack of 5G infrastructure. Once it is rolled out completely, it will absolutely change the way we consume content, pay for things, give directions, check our health, and more. Make no mistake: 5G is going to change everything.

In this article, we take you through some of the best 5G phones under Rs 15000 so that you can buy one without leaving your house. There are many budget 5G phones on the market these days but not all are worth your hard-earned cash. We've done all the research for you and compiled a list of some of the best 5G phones under Rs 15000 so that you don't have to waste your time researching anymore!

1. iQOO Z6 5G (Rs.14,999)

iQOO which is known for its gaming series has recently launched its all-new 5G phone. It is powered by a Snapdragon 695 Octa-core chipset along with 18W Fast Charging technology. It runs on Android 12 and features Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass with 5000 mAh, and non-removable battery. It gets a 6.58-inch IPS LCD, with a refresh rate panel of 120Hz along with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

Talking about the optics, it features a triple camera setup with a 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide) primary shooter, 2 MP, f/2.4 macro lens, and 2 MP, f/2.4 in-depth camera. It also has Dual-LED flash, HDR, and panorama for photography lovers.



2. Poco M3 Pro 5G: (Rs.13,799)

Xiaomi’s Poco M3 Pro features a 6.5 inches IPS LCD display with a refresh rate panel of 90Hz and a maximum brightness of 500 nits. The display is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels with 405 PPI. It is powered by MediaTek MT6833 Dimensity 700 (7 nm) Octa-core (2x2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 and 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor which runs on a 5,000mAH battery and supports 18W fast charging. It also gets Mali-G57 MC2 for better streaming and gaming. It is offered in two variants- 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM.

Optics: This phone also has a triple camera which includes-48 MP, f/1.8 primary shooter along with a 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) and 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth).

3. Realme 9 5G: (Rs.13,759)

Realme 9 5G features a standard 6.5-inch IPS LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate panel and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The phone is powered by MediaTek MT6833P Dimensity 810 Octa-core (2x2.4 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) processor. It is offered in two variants- 64GB 4GB RAM, and 128GB 6GB RAM with a standard 5000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The primary camera available is a 48 MP, f/1.8 along with a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro lens and a 2 MP, f/2.4, in-depth lens for portraits.

4. OPPO A74 5G (Rs.14,990)

The handset features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display along with a refresh rate panel of 90Hz and a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The device is powered by the Qualcomm SM4350 Snapdragon 480 5G (8 nm) Octa-core processor with a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging (18W). Just like every phone in the segment, it is also offered in two variants- 128GB 6GB RAM, and 128GB 8GB RAM.

The primary Camera has a 48 MP, f/1.7, lens. It also has an ultrawide lens which makes it different from other phones. It has an 8 MP, f/2.2, 119˚ ultrawide lens along with a 2 MP, f/2.4 macro lens and a 2MP in-depth lens.