New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: If you are someone who likes to change mobile phones frequently or love exploring the tech field, you would be excited to know that the market has been deluged with “under Rs 25,000 category” mobile phones recently and people just can’t keep calm. A number of brands are offering these budget-friendly smartphones ranging from slightly higher-end to mid-range phones. So, if you are wanting to buy a mobile phone for yourself or for a known and have a budget that cannot exceed Rs 25,000, we recommend choosing from these 5 smartphones.

iQOO Z3 5G

Price: Rs 19,990 onwards

This is the first smartphone in India to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G processor. Recently launched, it is also one of the best-crafted phones with surprising slimness (8.5 mm) and lightweight (185.5 grams). It has 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. What makes it more interesting is that this phone has a five-layer liquid cooling system. Other specifications include a triple camera system comprising a 64-MP Samsung GW3 sensor, 8-MP ultrawide camera, 2-MP macro sensor, and 4400 mAh battery. It supports 5G so it is future-ready as well.

OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Price: Rs 22,999 onwards

This phone is the latest OnePlus in the Indian market and is the second phone in the bestselling Nord series. However, it runs on the slightly older Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 processor which is not really meant for gaming. It comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. The phone has a fluid AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and a 64-megapixel main sensor. Plus the phone has a 4500 mAh battery which takes an hour to charge. This phone also supports 5G.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Price: Rs 18,999

The biggest attraction of this phone is its large 6,67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 108-MP main sensor. It has a large 5000 mAh battery with a 33W charger. Equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 processor this one is not meant for heavy-duty gaming. It does not support 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F62

Price: Rs 23,999

This phone has a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display (with a routine 60 Hz refresh rate, though) and a big 7000 mAh battery. It has Exynos 9825 processor, 64-MPmain sensor, and there is a 32-MP camera in front as well. It is apt for multi-tasking but does not support 5G.

Xiaomi Mi 10i 5G

Price: Rs 20,999

Last but not least for a budget-friendly phone, this one has a 6.67 inches full HD+ LCD display and comes with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It has a large 4820 mAh battery with a 33W charger. The interesting thing is that it has a 108-MPmain camera which makes it great for photographs.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan