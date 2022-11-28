From iQoo Neo 7 To OnePlus Nord CE 3, Top 5 Upcoming Smartphones In Budget

Today's generation has come to rely on smartphones, which are used by up to 80% of the world's population. Nowadays, people use their smartphones to access the internet, send emails, browse social media, and listen to music. These tools for communication and entertainment have improved the convenience of our daily lives. However, buying a high-end smartphone can be challenging because they are pricey and hard to find in reasonable price ranges.

High-end smartphones are made by smartphone manufacturers and nowadays cost more than Rs 100,000. But there are lots of inexpensive smartphones that include one or more premium features. Many versatile brands like Vivo, Oppo, Samsung, and ASUS introduce budget phones as well as flagship phones in the Indian market every year.

When choosing your next smartphone, you should keep an eye out for these five upcoming models.

Redmi Note 12 Series:

This budget smartphone series has been the subject of numerous rumours. The phone just made its debut in China, and it should arrive in India next month. The two trims that are anticipated to be released under the Xiaomi brand are the Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+. The phone might include an OLED display, a triple camera setup, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for fast charging in addition to a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

Realme 10 Pro Series:

Another eagerly anticipated smartphone series is scheduled to debut on December 8, 2022. There will be two trims available for purchase, the Redmi 10 Pro and Redmi 10 Pro Plus, with an anticipated cost of about Rs. 24,000. The phone has a curved display and may feature a Snapdragon 695 chipset, 256GB of internal storage, and 12GB of RAM, to mention just a few of the features. A 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support is another feature of the phone.

OnePlus Nord CE 3:

Another well-liked mid-range smartphone that we predict will launch sooner than expected. The smartphone will reportedly have a 120hz screen refresh rate, a 108-megapixel primary camera, an IPS LCD display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. In addition, the phone is anticipated to come with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Oppo Reno 9 Series:

In China, the Oppo Reno 9 series is already available and attracting a lot of interest. Three trims are available for the Oppo Reno 9 series: Oppo Reno 9, Oppo Reno 9 Pro, and Oppo Reno 9 Pro+. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor powers the mid-range smartphone series, while the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processors power the other two models. The phones have an FHD+ AMOLED 120 Hz display and a 4,500mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. We must, however, wait for the formal affirmation.

iQoo Neo 7:

A performance series called iQoo is also used as an alternative to gaming. The phone will have an 8GB, 12GB, or 16GB RAM trim, a 2,440mAh dual-cell battery with an effective capacity of 4,880mAh, and a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC. The phone will probably have a 64-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel secondary sensors for optics.