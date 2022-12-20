From iQoo 11 To Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, All About Top 4 Upcoming Smartphones In India

These four phones will be soon available for purchase in India

In India as well as the rest of the world, smartphones have revolutionised communication and information processing. Nowadays, anyone anywhere has access to immediate information and communication. These have improved the quality of life and altered how users conduct their daily activities. To keep the users happy and satisfied with phones, manufacturers have made an effort to respond to consumer needs with updates and models on a regular basis. By consistently releasing smartphones with the newest technology, smartphone manufacturers have improved technology at an affordable price.

This year, there were numerous smartphone launches in India, including well-known models from the iPhone 14 series and the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, among others. But this is not all; here is a list of the many new phones that will soon be available to Indians.

iQoo 11:

The first on the list is the eagerly anticipated all-purpose phone, which will be unveiled on January 10. The recently released Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is anticipated to power the phone, along with up to 512GB of internal storage and 16GB of RAM. The phone would be powered by the most recent version of Android, 13, and would probably cost more than Rs 40,000.

The phone may feature a 50MP Samsung GN5 primary sensor on the back along with 13MP and 8MP ultra-wide sensors.

Tecno Phantom X2:

Yet another popular upcoming phone with an impressive set of features is the Tecno Phantom X2. The phone is backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor along with 8+5 GB RAM. The phone will have a 6.8-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. According to the company, Tecno Phantom X2 pre-orders via Amazon will start on January 2 and the device will go on sale on January 9.

In terms of optics, the phone would feature a 64 MP primary shooter along with a 13MP ultrawide lens and 2 MP lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone will feature a 32 MP front camera.



Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus:

Recently launched in China, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, the series flagship is all set to launch iN India soon. The phone would feature a 6.67-inch Full HD OLED screen along with a refresh rate panel of up to 120Hz. The phone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset along with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The phone has an impressive primary shooter of 200 MP on the rear panel. Other details are still awaited.

Redmi Note 12 Pro:

The younger sibling of the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus, the Note 12 Pro has almost similar specifications. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC and runs on Android 12. The phone features a 6.67-inch OLED display along with the same 120Hz refresh rate panel.

In terms of optics, the phone is a bit low-end as compared to the elder sibling and features a 50 MP primary shooter along with 8 MP ultrawide and 2 MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 16 MP ultra-wide front camera.

Both the phones have been spotted on the listings and the company has unveiled an official statement about the laucnh date and it will reportedly be available January 5.