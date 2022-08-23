From iPhone 14 To AirPods Pro 2: What To Expect From Apple Launch Event In September

Tech Giant Apple is all set to launch its new products including iPhone 14 series on the market in September. Apple is most likely to hold its traditional annual event on September 7. So for all the tech enthusiasts, the upcoming month will be interesting.

US Tech Giant is expected to launch atleast 4 new iPhones in the iPhone 14 series and planning to also unveil Apple Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro2. Apart from their headliners, Apple is also expected to make some other announcements including the iOS 16 release date.

Here is a list of gadgets that Apple might launch at the September event in 2022, Take A Look:

iPhone 14 series

According to MacRumors, the standard iPhone 14 models are expected to feature 50 per cent more memory, improved battery life, an improved Ultra Wide camera, and an upgraded front-facing camera with autofocus, while the iPhone 14 Pro models are expected to feature "pill and hole-punch" shaped cutouts instead of the notch, the A16 chip, a 48-megapixel Wide camera, and a slightly taller display with thinner bezels. The entire lineup is set to come in a range of new colour options.

Reportedly, iPhone 14 Pro will be USD 1,099 (around Rs 87,838.12) whereas the iPhone 14 Pro Max will cost USD 1,199 (around Rs 95,830.67).

Apple Watch Series 8

Three new Apple Watch models are also expected, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and a new "Pro" Apple Watch model. In a Twitter thread, a user said that not only will the next-generation Apple Watch come with the same design as its predecessor, but that it will also not come with any new sensors. The user also claimed that there will be no titanium variant of the watch and that instead, it will come in aluminium and stainless steel variants. The aluminium variant will come in midnight, starlight and Product (RED) colour options while the stainless steel variant will come in silver and graphite colours.

Airpods Pro 2

Airpods Pro 2 could come with an upgraded H1 chip that with self-adaptive noise cancellation, better performance and improved power consumption.

New Macs and iPads

If reports are to be believed, Apple is also expected to introduce new Macs, iPad 10th generation, and iPad Pro.