In the month of September from brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and Apple will launch their smartphones. This month not only brings amazing smartphones but also brings exciting offers.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: If you are planning to buy a smartphone, then September is the month for you. The month brings good news for all the smartphone lovers as brands like Xiaomi, Vivo and Apple will launch their smartphones. So be ready to get your hands on some of the most amazing and exciting offers by these brands during the month.



Here's the list of 5 smartphones that will be launched in September:



Vivo X70 Series



The Vivo X70 smartphone series will be introduced in the market on September 9 and the company will launch models like Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro. From AMOLED screens to powerful processors, smartphones will have it all. Apart from this, the phone will support MediaTek's powerful processor and decent battery life with fast charging.



Realme 8i and 8S



Realme is going to launch both its Realme 8i and 8S smartphones in India on 9 September. The Realme 8s is expected to have MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor with 5G connectivity whereas Realme 8i will have an Helio G96 chipset. Meanwhile, both the phones may support a Full HD Plus display which will have a refresh rate of 120H. At the same time, these devices will work on the latest Android 11 operating system.



JioPhone Next

Reliance Jio is going to launch the JioPhone next on September 10. According to a tipster, the phone will have a 5.5-inch HD display, 13MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. Apart from this, the phone will run on a Snapdragon 215 processor and will have 2GB or 3GB RAM. Though the company has not revealed the price of the phone, its expected price will range between 3,500 to 5,000.

Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro

The Chinese mobile company Xiaomi is going to introduce the Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro on September 15. Since the renders of both smartphones have been leaked it has revealed various information about the gadgets. According to the leaks both the phones will have a punch-hole display, whereas the Mi 11T will have a 64 MP camera and the Mi 11 T pro will consist of a 108MP camera. Meanwhile, both the devices will run on the Snapdragon 888 processor.

iPhone 13 Series

The tech giant will introduce its iPhone 13 series in the month of September, The series will have iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max. The launch date of the iPhone 13 series is yet not confirmed but if leaks are to be believed, then the iPhone 13 series can be presented by the end of this month. The phone will be loaded with various specifications and features, which will enhance the experience of the user. The phone is expected to have larger batteries and the cameras will get an upgrade as well.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen