Apple's Fall launch event is most likely to be held next month. Here's what to expect in the event and what signs points it for being big this time. Scroll down to see more

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: The biggest and perhaps the most awaited tech event, that is Apple's fall product launch is getting round the corner. The Apple's launch each year takes place in the month of September, however, the exact dates of the event is yet to be annouced. Owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the tech event of the year will be held virtually.

With constant developments in all its product Apple make sures to come up with interesting new changes, products to amaze the consumers. Expecting something new, the event leaks and predictions has created a hype already. Apple's launch unveils new iPhones, Macs, ipods other products.

Have a look at the what to expect at Apple's Launch 2021:



iPhone-13

Apple's iphone gets a new update every year with different models, This year 4 new models are expected that will be iPhone 13 models — the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Given the rumours and speculations iphone 13 might have the same look as the previous launched model 12. They are said to come with the A15 processor, faster 5G, improved cameras, and battery improvements.

Apple Watch Series 7

A better designed, new model of Apple Watch Series 7 is set to launch with a speculation for being released alongside the iPhone 13 next month. It is predicted that design language of new Apple watch series 7 will be similar to that of iphone 13 and iPad pro.

iPad Mini-6

Apple's iPad is also likely to get unveiled at this year event with a new design.The iPad mini 6, likely to be the name of the next-generation iPad mini, could feature a larger 8.5-inch display. The display will reportedly lack bezels and the Home button will be replaced with Touch ID built into the power button. The ninth generation of iPad will come with a powerful processor.

AirPods 3, MacBook Pros, Mac Mini

Apple launch in september will be mark release of new, better Airpods with enchanced noise cancellation and lower prices making it a product for the use of masses. In the same event, Apple is also expected to refresh the existing models with a 14 and 16 inch Macbook Pros. The Macs will get upgrade with M1X processor and new sleek design.

Mac Book Mini with new built M1X chip is expected with a redesigned model. This year's Apple products are likely to cost more than the previous models.

Posted By: Ashita Singh