New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp is set to come with an overhauling set of new features for its Android, iOS, Windows and web users. With the update in near future, WhatsApp group admins will be able to delete messages, sent by other users in the group. The communities feature will provide more control to the Group administrators. It may also provide the option to create groups within groups.

There will also be a two-step verification for WhatsApp web/desktop, according to WAbetainfo.

WhatsApp is also expected to bring message reactions, similar to the ones available on Instagram and Facebook Messenger. The feature will allow the users to react to messages. Users will just have to tap and hold a message that they want to react to and then drag their finger to the appropriate emoji. The reaction will appear below the text and will be visible to all members in the group.

The app is also adding a new search shortcut to the redesigned contact information section. It will be added next to the video call icon.

WhatsApp will also allow you to manage privacy settings for status. It will let users edit the list of people, who will be able to see their status updates. It is also planning to enable a new preview for documents, which are shared in chats.

The app may also allow users to share media as their WhatApp status and with individual chats or groups in a single window. WhatsApp is also changing the design of the app window seen during group voice calls, as was earlier reported.

Earlier, the Meta-owned app had rolled out a voice call interface for users that shows a rounded gray rectangular background showing your contact’s name, number, and profile picture, as well as the call duration on top.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma