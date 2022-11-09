From IMEI Number To Battery Health; 5 Things To Keep In Mind While Buying Second Hand Smartphone

When buying a used smartphone, it is important to keep in mind that the phone may not be in the same condition as when it was first bought. The previous owner may have damaged the phone, or there could be hidden damage that is not immediately apparent. It is important to inspect the phone thoroughly before making a purchase. In addition, it is important to research the model of smartphone you are considering purchasing so that you know what to look for in terms of features and quality.

Here are five things to keep in mind while making your purchase.

1. Check IMEI Number Or Serial Number:

The first and foremost thing to do is check the IMEI Number or the Serial Number of the smartphone you are considering purchasing. If it’s a dual SIM phone, you should ensure that there are 2 different numbers as every SIM card slot comes with a dedicated IMEI number. You can do so by dialling *#06# on the phone. If you do not get to find it, the phone might be stolen or snatched.

2. Battery Health:

After you check the IMEI number the next thing you should check is the phone’s battery health. If the battery health is below 80%, you should avoid purchasing that phone as it may be a damaged phone with some problems under the hood. You can do it by downloading the third-party apps like the AccuBattery app.

3. Check The Physical Condition Of The Phone:

Physical damage can also be a factor in underperformance of the phone. Look for the scratches, ports, speakers, both front and rear cameras, and the overall appearance of the phone. It is also recommended to take the brightness to 100% and look for the patches on the screen (if any).

4. Verify That Each Function Is Operational:

Put in the SIM, make phone calls, send messages, play games, play music, take pictures, and connect to Wi-fi in order to ensure that every hardware and software are operating correctly. If not, you might look forward to buying the phone.

5. Check The Background Of The Phone Seller:

The last but important step to follow is to check the credibility of the reseller. If the person selling the phone to you is involved in fraud, criminal cases might attract some unwanted troubles by your side.