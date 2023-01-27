From Google To Meta To Microsoft, Why Global Tech Giants Are On A Laying Off Spree | Explained

EVERY week in the last few months, hundreds of people have been laid off from their jobs all over the world. On the other hand, there are thousands of others who are working with the expectation every day that they might get laid off from their workplace. According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, such an economic recession has not been officially witnessed. The layoff that started with tech giant Twitter soon after Elon Musk acquired the company continues.

A look at recent layoffs

According to the website Layoffs.fyi, which tracks job cuts, the first three weeks of January have only witnessed the layoffs of 55,970 employees across 173 companies around the world. These layoffs include employees from some big tech giants, such as Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, among others. Furthermore, these layoffs already account for 35% of the total layoffs seen in 2022, when companies fired employees due to a funding shortage.

Among the most recent significant layoffs by tech companies are Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., which announced 12,000 job cuts due to economic difficulties. However, according to CNBC, the decision was made in a very structured and prioritised manner, and nothing was done at random.

Amazon downsized its workforce, and it is expected to become the largest workforce cut in the 28-year history of the company. According to CEO Andy Jassy, the layoffs would affect more than 18,000 employees.

Besides Google and Amazon, Microsoft also announced that it would eliminate 10,000 jobs, Wipro sacked 400 entry-level employees; and Swiggy let go 380 of its employees, among others that have fired employees amid the recent trend in layoffs that has been credited to financial crunches.

There are other companies, such as Goldman Sachs, Dunzo, Coinbase, GoMechanic, and ShareChat, among others, that have downsized their employee bases recently.

A Series of Layoffs: Reasons

Companies have been continuously laying off employees in recent months, and this trend is expected to continue. Notably, most of the organisations that are firing employees are primarily tech companies. Among the most vocal reasons for layoffs is mass hiring after the Corona pandemic that hit the world and brought mobility to a standstill.

Besides hiring, the current economic climate and the fears of recession have also led to thousands of individuals losing jobs globally. As the world fears a global recession, companies have started taking measures so that they can continue moving forward regardless of economic storm clouds.

As the tech industry has witnessed mass layoffs recently, it is important to note that tech companies are constantly shifting and working with technologies that are always evolving. With every technological advancement, layoffs are unavoidable, and as the company takes the next stride, many employees are left behind.

Amid the large layoffs in companies globally, especially in the tech industry, the job cuts are part of the process. With technological advancement, the company must channel their workforce while limiting financial constraints in order to remain afloat even in a tumultuous economic battle.

People's reactions to layoff headlines are negative, according to Forbes, but this does not spell disaster for the tech sector; rather, it is a sign of economic uncertainty and a need for the company to direct its resources toward new technology ventures.