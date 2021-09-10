New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: One of the most important features of a smartphone is its battery life, as it decides how long the smartphone will work for you. Nowadays most smartphone companies are giving 6000mAh batteries in their low-budget devices which were earlier given only in premium segment smartphones.



There are plenty of brands in the market that offer phones which have good battery life and are under a decent budget. So if you are thinking of investing in a budget-friendly phone with long battery life then this article is for you. Here are the top 5 smartphones in which you will get a 6000mAh battery and are priced under Rs. 10,000.



GIONEE Max Pro



Price: Rs 7,099



The GIONEE Max Pro smartphone has a 6.52-inch HD Plus display and comes with a dual rear camera setup wherein its primary camera is 13MP and secondary camera is 2MP along with the sensor. The phone has an 8MP front camera for selfies. GIONEE Max Pro runs on an octa-core processor and has a 6000mAh battery.



LAVA Z2 Max



Price: Rs 7,799



The Lava Z2 Max smartphone has a 7-inch display and comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. Along with this, Lava Z2 Max has a dual-camera setup which is 13MP + 2MP respectively and has an 8MP front camera for taking selfies. Talking about the battery, Lava Z2 Max is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and has a MediaTek Helio chipset.



Tecno Spark 7



Price: Rs 8,150



Tecno Spark 7 comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display. The phone supports a fingerprint sensor and 16MP dual rear camera setup and is equipped with a 6000mAh battery.



Realme Narzo 30A



Price: Rs 8,999



Realme Narzo 30A works on Realme UI. This phone has a 6.5-inch mini drop display along with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and has a 6000mAh battery. Apart from this, the user will get a 13MP camera with the main sensor and a monochrome lens, also the phone has an 8MP selfie camera.



Infinix Hot 10s



Price: Rs 9,999



Infinix Hot 10S is one of the powerful smartphones under a decent budget. The Infinix Hot 10s comes with a screen size of 6.82 inches along with a 48MP triple rear camera setup and an 8MP selfie camera. Apart from this the phone supports a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and has a 6000mAh battery.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen