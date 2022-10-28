From Free Fire To Call Of Duty Mobile: 3 Best Alternatives For BGMI In India

BGMI was one of the most popular games in India but as soon as the government of India imposed a ban on the game due to privacy concerns, people are still wondering which game available on the Google Play Store or App Store can be the best alternative to it, which is equally fun and smooth in terms of graphics.

Here are the top 3 games which we think are the best alternative to the recently banned BGMI.

Free Fire:

Free Fire is a free-to-play battle royale game available for both Android and iOS. The game is not as popular as PUBG, but it is still one of the best alternatives for PUBG Mobile in India.

The gameplay of Free Fire has been compared to that of Fortnite, another popular battle royale game available on mobile platforms today. In this game, you will be able to play with other players from around the world using their own custom character models created by themselves or using some pre-loaded avatars such as soldiers and police officers, etc., who will fight against each other until only one person survives at last!

Call of Duty Mobile:

Call of Duty Mobile is a first-person shooter game that is free to play. It has a lot of content, including new weapons and maps for you to play on. In addition to this, there is also an interesting story in the game that tells about some real war battles between countries like America and Russia back in the 20th century.

The best part about Call of Duty Mobile is that it's available for both Android and iOS devices so no matter what kind of device you have at home or work, there will always be something available for you!

However it is a heavy game, so you might need huge storage space along with a good-specification phone to run the game.

Zynga's Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes:

Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes is a mobile game that lets you play as your favourite characters from the Star Wars universe. The game is free to download and play, but it does have in-app purchases that can add more characters and items to your collection.

You can choose from over 200 characters, including some of the most well-known ones like Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Yoda. Each character has a unique personality and abilities that make them different from one another. For example, Darth Vader may be stronger than Luke but less agile; while Han Solo might not have any weapon at all (but he will still cause damage).

There are also some extra features like customising your character's appearance by choosing accessories such as hats or masks as well as changing their outfits accordingly when playing solo or with friends online via PVP mode where two opponents face off against each other in real-time!

In conclusion, these are some of the best alternatives to PUBG Mobile in India. Garena Free Fire is a great game for those who have not played this type of game before but want something similar to PUBG Mobile/BGMI. Call of Duty Mobile is one that can be played on phones and tablets alike while Zynga's Star Wars Galaxy of Heroes is another great option with over 200 characters available.