New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: WhatsApp, owned by Meta on Wednesday announced that they have updated the Voice messages feature to make it even better. Every now and then this messaging platform rolls out update for its existing features or even introduce a new feature to make users' experience better. WhatsApp messages were launched in the year 2013 to allow app users to communicate via voice to make messaging easier and more personal.

In a blog, WhatsApp wrote, "Voice messages have made it quick and easy for people to have more expressive conversations. Showing emotion or excitement through voice is more natural than text, and in many situations, voice messages are the preferred form of communication on WhatsApp."

"It’s simple for anyone to use - for your family members who prefer to avoid typing, for your friends who love to tell stories, for your peers who need encouraging words, or for when you want to hear your partner's voice at the end of a long day," it added.

As per WhatsApp people are sending seven billion voice messages daily on average and now it is time to make this feature more useful with some new additions. Check WhatsApp addition for Voice Messages here:

Out of Chat Playback: Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages.

Pause/Resume Recording: When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts.

Waveform Visualization: Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording.

Draft Preview: Listen to your voice messages before sending them.

Remember Playback: If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat.

Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages: Play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster on both regular and forwarded messages.

Although the feature has not been rolled out yet. But, it will be released soon for both IOS and Android users.

Posted By: Ashita Singh