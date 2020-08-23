Whatsapp enjoys the largest user base among a range of messaging platforms due to its minimalistic user interface that gets better with every update.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Popular social messaging app WhatsApp keeps releasing new creative features and functionalities with every update to provide a seamless experience to its users. The application enjoys the largest user base among a range of messaging platforms due to its minimalistic user interface that gets better with every update.

The Facebook-owned chat app is coming up with a slew of new features, some of which could be under beta testing — and hence have not officially been announced by the company — while others may have reached your phone already. Here are these five features:

Advanced Search Option

The Advanced Search Mode will allow a user to search a specific type of message, be it a text, image, video, GIF, audio, or document. The feature was first spotted by wabetainfo, a website that posts news about WhatsApp updates. With these distinction, a user will be able to search a specific message quickly and with ease.

Ringtone for Group calls

Group calls on WhatsApp will now have a distinctive ringtone that will be played in loop. This will distinguish a group call from an individual call for the user without him having to check his phone. The feature will be available with the 2.20.198.11 update.

User Interface improvements for call

The messaging app is working to improve the user interface for calls, in particular moving all buttons to the bottom of the screen, as per wabetainfo. The feature is presently under development

New Sticker Animation

The messaging app has implemented a new type of animation for its stickers that will let it play in a loop up to eight times.Long animated stickers, which have lot of frames, will loop less times. With the 2.20.198.11 update, the feature should be available for everyone now.

New Icons

Whatsapp has again added the camera option to its shortcut menu. The feature had earlier replaced with the shortcut for Rooms, the recently-launched video conferring platform. The feature was spotted in the beta version 2.20.198.9 of the android app.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja