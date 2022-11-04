From Call Of Duty Warzone To GTA V; Top 5 PC Games To Play In 2022

PC gaming is on the rise in India, with a recent report stating that there are over 390 million PC gamers in the country, and is likely to reach 450 million by 2023. This is due to a number of factors, including the increasing availability of high-speed Internet and cheaper hardware prices. As a result, more and more people are turning to PC gaming as a way to pass the time.

This increase in popularity can be attributed to a number of factors, including the growing availability of an ever-increasing lineup of quality games.

There's no doubt that PC gaming has taken off in a big way in India. With so many different games to choose from, it can be hard to know where to start. Whether you're into big-budget blockbusters or quirky indie titles, there's something for everyone on PC. But don't worry, we're here to help. Here are five of the best PC games you can play in India right now. In fact, one of the best things about gaming on PC is the sheer variety available on different platforms like Steam, Origin, Battlenet, Epic Games Store, Uplay, and the Windows Store.

1. Grand Theft Auto V

Released in September 2013, the game is still among the top 5 PC games for us. The game has extremely beautiful visual graphics and smooth gameplay. The narrative follows three heist artists as they carry out risky and lucrative robberies throughout the vast city of Los Santos. The story revolves around the lives of three criminal friends- Trevor, Michael, and Franklin, and you will get to play with all 3 characters in the game as it moves forward and completes missions.

2. Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed, the title which is based on the mythological of the wars has become one of the favourite titles for gamers across the globe. This time the game’s theme is set around Ancient Greece and is the 11th title of the series. The game now focuses on combat and open fights, unlike its predecessor which focused on stealth. The game features the main character as Layla Hassan, who was an important character in Assassin's Creed Origins.

3. Call Of Duty Warzone:

Another well-known first-person shooting game that combines the gameplay of Battle Royale along with a story. The story revolves around a terrorist attack by attack Khaled Al-Asad and Victor Zakhaev. The game is developed by Activision and is free to play. The game is available for all who own a PC, Xbox One, or a PS5.

4. Forza Horizon 4:

If you are a fan of racing games, then this one is definitely for you. The game offers expansive vistas of the stunning countryside (Britain) in contrast to the congested, winding streets of cities to provide a variety of gameplay. The game is based on the Horizon festival, the festival of music and moto racing. The game is a perfect blend of racing and adventure.

5. Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a sizable open world with a tonne of activities, just like its GTA siblings. Additionally, it provides a rich and captivating narrative about friends, family, betrayal, and, of course, redemption. Additionally, the graphics are some of the best currently on the market, and the gameplay is smooth. It is the best "cowboy simulator" available. This game is also developed by Rockstar Games.