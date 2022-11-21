From Among Us To Call Of Duty, Top 6 iOS Games That Are Completely Free To Download

Games on cell phones have become an integral part of our lives. Games have become an excellent source of entertainment. People of all ages love gaming on their smartphones. Games have lots of features and options that make them fun and interactive. Games are available across all types of mobile platforms and user interfaces- including Android, Windows, and iOS.

The quality and innovation of iPhone games are one thing that sets them apart from other games. Games today are a lot more sophisticated and interactive. Motion controls for moving, aiming, and shooting is common in video games. In order to create a more realistic experience, games also have a lot more graphics and visual effects. Games also have a lot more personality thanks to their original ideas and designs. Game designers push the envelope with innovative concepts that distinguish their titles from the competition. These developments have made games much more interactive and interesting.

Among Us:

Among Us is one of the popular games which has received a tremendous response from gamers. It is a multiplayer game which means you can play it with your friends or family. The main objective of the game is to find the imposter which is present among the other crewmates while they are surviving in space.

Recently after the ban of BGMI, the game got popular after many gaming content creators put it up as a part of their YouTube stream.

Call of Duty: Mobile

Another popular first-person shooting game crafted by Activision for its mobile audience. The is game revolves around the war and includes the battle royale mode for the gamers who miss the BGMI. The games also have classic multiplayer maps and iconic characters. Even the gamers do get to customise the unique layout.

Brawlhalla:

Brawlhalla is yet another fighter game with some incredible graphics, moves, and characters. This free-to-play fighter's objective is to knock each other off the stage through intense battles between small, zany characters wielding ridiculous weapons.

The game is playable on all platforms and is accessible to users running macOS, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, Android, or iOS.

Doodle Jump:

Doodle Jump, one of the greatest iPhone hits, features a straightforward gameplay mechanic that has you bounce up platforms as your strange little alien ascends steadily upward. With the new update, the game has seen improved graphics and an addictive user experience.

Asphalt 9:

Asphalt 9 is the game for you if you enjoy playing racing games and want something that will completely capture your attention. There are some of the best car collections, maps, and missions in this game, which replace Asphalt 8 Airborne. With the new game version, the player has access to a free-roaming mode called Touch Drive. Not only that, but the user can also drift, roam, and use nitros to see how quickly their reflexes are. To have complete control over the car, you can even use motion sensors.

Badlanders:

Badlanders is a shooting game that lets you customise the way you want to play. The users get the option to customise the weapons and even choose the seller or buyer in the market. Just like every war game, a user enters the battlefield to get their hands on the armour, weapons, and attachment.