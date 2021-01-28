Now with new technologies entering the market, there are a lot of options available which can benefit us in these testing times and can also help us keep a track of our health more precisely to aid a healthier lifestyle.

New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: From past one year, health-related products are the most bought products across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic. Each one of us deserves a healthy lifestyle and due to the pandemic people have started giving more attention to their health and are focussing on taking care of their health. Now with new technologies entering the market, there are a lot of options available which can benefit us in these testing times and can also help us keep a track of our health more precisely to aid a healthier lifestyle.

Smartwatches

Smartwatches and fitness trackers are a wonderful way of encouraging an active lifestyle by tracking your daily physical activity and monitoring your health. These devices also make your life easier. You can connect them with your smartphone, and receive notifications, calls, text messages, etc on them. Big brands like Apple and Samsung have great offerings in the premium range and brands like Realme and Amazfit have some of the best and most affordable smartwatches in India.

Air Purifiers

If you live in a metropolitan city like Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, an air purifier is a must-have appliance for your home. Air purifiers are designed to purify the air in your house and get rid of impurities like dust, smoke and odours. The appliance can neutralise most of the threats posed by the pollutants in the air and are especially helpful for people with certain allergies and breathing issues.

Humidifiers

Humidifiers are useful in those dry winter months. Since the cold air does not hold as much moisture as the warm air, humidity levels fall as the temperature drops. And if you are someone who feels discomfort with heated air indoors and often complains about scratchy throats, it is time you install a humidifier in your home. Air mist humidifiers make your indoor environment less conducive to cold and flu germs that thrive in the dry winter air.

Smart Scales

A smart weighing scale can help its users track and keep a log of many health stats by syncing the data to your smartphone. Smart scales are capable of calculating your weight along with BMI, heart rate, body fat, bone mass, body water and other data that is all synced with health apps for a more profound understanding. The best part is that the device can be used by multiple people, all you have to do is make individual profiles for each user and the data would then sync accordingly.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan