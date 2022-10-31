Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 31: Get All New Weapon Skins, Gold Card, Double Exp Cards Today

Garena Free Fire Max is a third-person shooter game that is quite similar to PUBG Mobile in India. After the games like PUBG, BGMI, and Free Fire got banned, the Garena Free Fire Max is the best alternative for someone who loves shooting games that too a battle royale.

Not just the concept, the game also has to redeem codes on offer which allows users to get their hands on the to avail gifts and other trending items in the game which include Gold Car, Double EXP card, weapon skins, and more.

However, the game releases a list of 12-letter alphanumeric redeem codes on a daily basis. All players are required to log in to https://reward.ff.garena.com/eu with their Free Fire accounts. Once redeemed by the users, the gifts are automatically transferred into the player's account.

Here is a list of Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for October 31. All the players need to avail of the redeem codes as soon as possible.

WCMERVCMUSZ9

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

FF7MUY4ME6S

SARG886AV5GR

FF1164XNJZ2V

FF11WFNPP956

MQJWNBVHYAQM

RRQ3SSJTN9UK

FF3L LVOJ 0FEQ

FF4B 50XP 3P3W

FFRV Z1RA 119U

FFIK ON0H ESE4

FFG7 5Z7Z AQXE

FF7R MSKH 2Q5Y



Here are the steps to redeem these codes:

Visit the rewards redemption page for the game on the browser.

Use your Facebook, Twitter, Google, or VK ID to sign in to your account.

Next, paste the redeem code mentioned above into the text box.

To proceed, click on Confirm. The goodies will arrive in the game's mail section. Automatic addition of gold or diamonds to the account wallet.

Collect them and use them in the game