New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk:The research published on Thursday in the journal Communications Biology, reported evidence of a hibernation-like state in the tusk of stoutly built plant-eating animal ‘Lystrosaurus’ is being found that might have inhabited Antarctica 250 million years ago. In a research, the fossil provided the evidence that the mammals used to go through hibernation like states to survive in polar winters.

According to the reports, Lystrosaurus was a distant relative of mammals that supposedly lived before Earth's largest mass extinction at the end of the Permian Period. During that dynamic period supernova wiped out about 70% of vertebrate species on land and only fittest survived.

Megan Whitney, a postdoctoral researcher at Harvard University who conducted this study as a UW doctoral student in biology said, “Animals that live at or near the poles have always had to cope with the more extreme environments present there. These preliminary findings indicate that entering into a hibernation-like state is not a relatively new type of adaptation. It is an ancient one.” Megan Whitney, “We expect that torpor has been a commonly employed adaptation for a very long time.”

Christian Sidor, a UW professor of biology and curator of vertebrate paleontology at the Burke Museum told Physics Org, “The fact that Lystrosaurus survived the end-Permian mass extinction and had such a wide range in the early Triassic has made them a very well-studied group of animals for understanding survival and adaptation.”

However, the fossil of Lystrosaurus mammal looked like a cross between a giant pig and a lizard and it seemed that it slept for years on end to get through the long, cold-dark nights. Accoeding to the reports, this first found fossil evidence of hibernation like state of mammals before trissac period.

Posted By: Srishti Goel