Fossil Launches Gen 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch With Wear OS 3; Price, Specifications Here

Fossil launched its all-new wellness edition generation 6 smartwatch which features OS3 and is powered by Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC. This watch is based on the recently launched generation 6 watch.

The smartwatch comes with a dedicated wellness app that can track all the movements automatically (once you start working out). It features SPO2 measurement, heart rate, cardio fitness level insights, sleep insights, and more.

Fossil Generation 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Specifications:

The smartwatch sports a classy curved 20mm silicone that can bear sweat or water during any physical activity. It comes with three new watch faces which are exclusive to the wellness edition generation 6 only.

The new Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition gets a water-resistant body (up to 3ATM) along with a 1.28-inch always-on touchscreen display with buttons. It supports 4-pin USB fast charging and is offered with a magnetic pack.

Talking about the connectivity options, it includes- Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, and NFC SE. It is also offered with sensors such as an accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, PPG heart rate, SpO2, off-body IR, and ambient light.

Talking about the storage and memory, it is offered with 8GB storage along with 1GB RAM. It also supports calling features and can be paired with both Android and iOS devices.



Fossil Generation 6 Wellness Edition Smartwatch Price:

The Wellness Edition smartwatch is priced at Rs 24,245 and the silicone straps are priced at Rs 2,432 each. The Gen 6 Wellness Edition comes in three finishes of the 44 mm case, including black IP, silver-tone stainless steel, and rose gold-tone stainless steel.