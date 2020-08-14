Google and Apple have de-listed popular royale title Fortnite from their respective app stores - Google Play Store and Apple App Store - over an alleged violation of the in-app payment policies.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a significant move, Google and Apple have de-listed popular royale title Fortnite from their respective app stores - Google Play Store and Apple App Store - over an alleged violation of the in-app payment policies. In response to this, Fortnite developer Epic Games has reportedly filed a federal antitrust lawsuit in a district court of California in the US.

Although the Epic Games has not demanded any monetary compensation from Apple and Google, it has sought injunctions that would end many of the companies' practices related to their app stores.

"Apple has become what it once railed against: the behemoth seeking to control markets, block competition, and stifle innovation. Apple is bigger, more powerful, more entrenched, and more pernicious than the monopolists of yesteryear," news agency Reuters quoted Epic as saying in its lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California.

Why Apple, Google de-listed Fortnite from their app stores

Apple and Google cited a direct payment feature rolled out on the Fortnite app as a violation of their in-app purchase violation. In a separate statement, Apple said that Fortnite was removed from its app store because its developer Epic launched its own payment feature, which the company termed "violation of the App Store guidelines".

"The fact that their (Epic) business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users," Apple said in a statement.

