New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India's first-ever human space mission "Gaganyaan", a part of which is scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2022, will have 2 to 3 Indian astronauts in space for a period of 3 days to a week, former ISRO chief K. Sivan said.

“The main objective of the Gaganyaan mission is to take an Indian citizen to space on an Indian rocket from the Indian side; 2 to 3 astronauts travel to space and be in orbit of 400 kms for 3 days to a week and safely land on Earth,” Dr K Sivan, former chairperson of Indian Space Research Organisation was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

India is set to become the fourth nation in the world to launch a Human Spaceflight Mission after USA, Russia and China.

Earlier, in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha during the last winter session of the parliament, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh had said that the objective of the Gaganyaan programme is to demonstrate the capability to send humans to low earth orbit (LEO) onboard on Indian Launch Vehicle and bring them back to earth safely.

Singh had said that more than 500 Industries are involved in the launch of Gaganyaan with several research modules including the indigenous health research module.

Mission Gaganyaan: Status at present

For the Gaganyaan programme, the astronaut training facility is getting established at Bengaluru and is in an advanced stage of completion. Basic Aeromedical training and flying practise completed as part of the Indian leg of training.

The design of all systems of Gaganyaan has been completed. The realisation of various systems are in different stages of progress. Ground qualification tests of human-rated launch vehicle propulsion stages have been already commenced and successfully progressing.

The configuration and design of ground infrastructure have been completed and modifications needed are being implemented.

The MoU, contracts and Implementation arrangement (IA) related activities with both national and international agencies are progressing well. Receipt of deliverables has commenced against contracts with M/s Glavkosmos (Russian Space Agency) for spacesuit, crew seat and View port. Also, receipt of deliverables under various work packages of CNES (French Space Agency) IA has commenced.

The activities related to the development of microgravity experiments have commenced, the conceptual design for experiments is under review.

With ANI inputs

Posted By: Mukul Sharma