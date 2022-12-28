Foldable iPhones To Become A Reality Soon? Apple Insider Report Claims | Details

The tech giant Apple is reportedly going to launch a Samsung Fold-like iPhone by the end of 2025 paired with a flexible OLED display. This came after a report by AppleInsider reported that the iPhone maker is working on the folding iPhones for years and would be rolling it out soon.

The smartphone's potential form is unknown, but the necessary technology is still being developed. The report stated that analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that the foldable smartphone might not be available until 2024.

According to a report from last month, the iPhone manufacturer's design ethos does not fit with the bulky construction of the current generation of folding phones. The technology juggernaut was expected to start experimenting with foldable technology soon, according to industry analyst firm CCS Insight's prediction from October.

According to Ben Wood, the company's head of research, there would be a "feeding frenzy" among detractors who would hold Apple responsible for any technical issues with the foldable phone.

There have been numerous recent reports claiming that the California-based tech giant is also developing a new iPad Mini variant and plans to release it by the end of 2023 or in the first few months of 2024.

This came after Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted about the iPads and said he didn't think the company would move away from the iPad mini in favour of a folding iPad in 2025. In addition, he emphasised that this was due to the fact that an iPad mini replacement would be unreasonable given how much more expensive a folding iPad would be.

It was previously stated that the company was developing an iPad Mini that might have a 120Hz ProMotion display as opposed to the current 60Hz screen.

