New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: E-commerce website Flipkart launched yet another sale event named 'Year End Sale 2021', which is also the biggest sale of the year. The sale started on December 26 and the last day to grab your hands on the best exciting deals is today (December 30). The sale is offering massive discounts on electronic gadgets including smartphones.

If you are also planning to buy a new smartphone, then Flipkart’s 'Year End Sale 2021' is the best place to make a purchase. Apart from great discounts, users can also avail options like no-cost EMI and exchange offers. Here we have listed the five best phones that you can buy during the sale.

Realme C21Y

Price: Rs 8,999

People can avail a special discount of Rs 1000 on Realme C21Y smartphone and a no-cost EMU of Rs 312 per month. Apart from that users can also avail a 5 per cent discount cashback on purchasing the phone from an Axis Bank card. The sale is also offering an exchange offer of Rs 8,450 on the device.

The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch screen and is powered by a Unisec T610 processor. The phone is equipped with a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 5-megapixel selfie camera, and has 5000 mAh battery.

Oppo A53s 5G

Price: Rs 15,990

While talking about the offer then, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1500 while purchasing the phone from the Axis card. An additional discount of Rs 3,000 is also given on the smartphone. Customers can also get an exchange offer of Rs 15,550 on the device.

Oppo A53s 5G comes with a 6.52-inch screen and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The phone also has 8 GB of RAM. Apart from that, the device has a 13-megapixel triple rear camera setup, 8-megapixel selfie camera, and 5000 mAh battery.

iPhone SE

Price: Rs 28,499

During the sale, customers can avail no-cost EMI of Rs 975 and a special discount of Rs 11,401. Customers will also get a cashback offer on this phone if purchased through Axis bank. An exchange offer of Rs 15,450 is also available on the device.

iPhone SE comes with a 4.7-inch retina HD display and has an A13 Bionic Chip with a 3rd Gen Neural Engine Processor. The phone is equipped with a 12-megapixel camera and a 7-megapixel front camera.

Vivo X70 Pro

Price: Rs 46,990

People who will buy the smartphone through, credit and debit cards can avail a discount of Rs Rs 3200. An exchange offer of Rs 15,450 and a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,916 are also given on the device. Not only this, customers can avail a five per cent cashback.

Vivo X70 pro comes with a 6.56-inch curved display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. The phone is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also has a 4450 mAh battery.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen