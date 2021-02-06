E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering exciting discounts on a whole range of television sets under its TV Day sale that kicked off on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Tech Desk: E-commerce giant Flipkart is offering exciting discounts on a whole range of television sets under its TV Day sale that kicked off on Saturday. Customers can chose from a vast range of televisions from trusted brands such as Mi, Vu, Thomson, Samsung, Micromax, LG, Sony, Panasonic and more at exciting price offers until February 9. The portal is offering an additional 5 per cent discount if you make the purchase using an ICICI bank credit card. If you are looking to purchase an LED TV under the price range of 15,000, here are a few of the best options available.

Toshiba L50 Series (32 inch)

Priced 14,999, Toshiba L50 series is powered by VIDAA operating system and offers all basic smart TV features, including an App Store and Quick remote. You can access video streaming apps such as Netflix, Yupp TV, Hungama, and more on the television without having to plug-in an external device such as Chromecast or Amazon Fire stick. Toshiba L50 has an HD ready resolution of 1366x768 and a refresh rate of 60 hertz

Samsung HD ready TV (32 inch)

Enjoy immersive entertainment with 32 inch Samsung HD ready TV, priced at Rs 13,999. If you are not looking for a smart TV and contented with plugging-in an external device to access video streaming app, this is an ideal purchase for you under the price range of Rs 15,000. The television comes with a 20 W speakers, which delivers an immersive audio experience.

Mi 4A Pro (32 inch)

Accentuate your viewing experience with Mi 4A Pro, a television powered by Android TV operating system. Choose from thousands of apps, including all OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Videos, and more on Google Play store. Other features include: Patch Wall 3.0, built-in Chromecast, and Google Assistant

