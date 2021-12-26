New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Walmart-owned e-commerce website Flipkart is once again back with another sale event, where customers can grab huge discounts on electronics. The Flipkart smartphone Year End Sale has started from today (December 26) and will run till 30th December. During the sale, one can avail bumper discounts on smartphones like iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and Realme GT Master Edition. Apart from discounts, the sale is also offering exchange offers and no-cost EMI on smartphones.

If you are also thinking of buying a new smartphone, then this is the best time for you. In this article, we have curated top smartphones which are being offered on bumper discounts during the sale.

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Price: Rs 20,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ Display. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U Processor and has a 5000 mAh battery. The phone is equipped with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Offers on Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

Axis Bank is offering 5 per cent cashback to its customers on the purchase of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion smartphone. Not only that, a special discount of Rs 4000 and a no-cost EMI of Rs 728 is also given on the device.

Realme GT Master Edition

Price: Rs 25,999

Realme GT Master Edition has a 6.43 inch Full HD Plus display. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor and has a 4300 mAh Battery. The phone is a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Offers on Realme GT Master Edition

Now talking about the offers available on this, customers will get a discount of Rs 4000 on the purchase of the phone and 5 per cent cashback from Axis Bank. Apart from this, a no-cost EMI of Rs 4,334 and an exchange offer is also available on the device.

iPhone 12 Mini

Price: Rs 41,199

iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4-inch screen and has A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor. The phone is equipped with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Offers on iPhone 12 Mini

While talking about offers, customers can avail of a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,409 per month, a 5 per cent discount from Axis Bank, and a discount of up to Rs 18,000 during the sale.

iPhone 12

Price: Rs 54,199

iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR Display and has an A14 Bionic Chip with a next-generation neural engine processor. The smartphone is equipped with a 12-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

Offers on iPhone 12

On the purchase of iPhone 12, one will get 5 per cent cashback and a special off of Rs 11,701 from Axis Bank. Along with that, a no-cost EMI of Rs 1,853 per month is available on the device.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen