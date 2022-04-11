New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: If you are in need of a new smartphone and want to buy a new phone but within your pocket limits then you are in luck! The E-commerce platform, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on refurbished smartphones from brands like Apple, Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, and more.

Customers should know that refurbished smartphones are pre-owned devices that have been used earlier by some other users. However, Flipkart has said that the refurbished smartphones on the platform go through 47 quality checks before being listed on the platform and it comes come with a three or six-month warranty, which assures that the smartphones are in decent condition.

On Flipkart’s refurbished store, Apple iPhones are available at a price of Rs 9,999 onwards, Samsung smartphones start at Rs 3,999, and Xiaomi smartphones start at Rs 4,299, and Google Pixel smartphones start at Rs 9,998 onwards. Here, have a look at what discounts Flipkart is offering on smartphones.

Apple iPhones

The Refurbished Apple iPhone 7 (Black, 32 GB) is selling on Flipkart at Rs 14,499 at a discount of 76% off. The Refurbished Apple iPhone 6s (32GB) is selling at Rs 11,999 on Flipkart. Meanwhile, iphone SE is selling at a price of Rs 9,950 for the black colour and Rs 9,999 for the white and silver colour option. Also, the iPhone 8 64GB variant in Space Grey colour is priced at Rs 17,890.

Google Pixel Phones

Google Pixel 3a 64GB in both black and white colour options is priced at Rs 9,998 on the Flipkart refurbished store. While the e-commerce platform is selling refurbished Google Pixel 3 XL (64GB) at Rs 13,999.

Samsung Phones

Refurbished Samsung’s Galaxy J2 smartphone is priced at Rs 3,999, while, the Samsung On5 Pro is priced at Rs 4,499 for the gold color and Rs 4,895 for the black colour 16GB storage variant. The Samsung Galaxy J5 is priced at Rs 4,789.

Xiaomi Smartphones

Refurbished Redmi 4A with 2GB RAM + 16GB storage option is priced at Rs 4,989 on the Flipkart while Mi Redmi Note 6 Pro, in refurbished condition, is selling at Rs 7,199 on Flipkart.

Posted By: Ashita Singh