Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2023: Get Up To Rs 13,000 Off On iPhone 14; Check Amazing Offers Here

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Apple iPhone 14 is already a popular and pretty much utility flagship phone which seems a bit overpriced but not during this time of the year. During Republic Day which is currently live on the popular e-commerce platform, Flipkart is offering a massive discount of over Rs 13,000 on the base trim of the Apple iPhone 14 with 128 GB storage bringing down the price to Rs 79,900.

Upper trims with 256 GB storage are available at a massive discount for Rs 76,999, while the iPhone 14 with 512 GB storage is available for Rs 96,999. For your reference, the market prices of the iPhone 14 256 GB trim and iPhone 14 512 GB trim are Rs 79,999 and Rs 1,09900.

Not only limited to it, as a part of the Republic Day Sale, the company is also offering massive cashback including a 5 percent cashback offer on Flipkart, on transactions done with Axis bank credit card, and more. Additionally, the consumers can also get their hands on a discount of up to Rs 21,400 by exchanging their old smartphones.

Flipkart also offers easy monthly installments (EMIs) for those looking to buy the iPhone 14 on easy EMIs. As part of the EMI, users can get the iPhone 14 for Rs 6,079 per month.

iPhone 14 Specifications In India:

Apple's current flagship iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display paired with a refresh rate panel of 60 Hz. Apple has offered the iPhone 14 with water and dust resistance as a part of its ceramic shield. Under the hood, the A15 chip with a five-core GPU powers the device.

In terms of optics, the smartphone gets a 12 MP primary shooter along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera lens for better indoor and outdoor photography. The phone is offered with a battery size of 3,279 mAh.