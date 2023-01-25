Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2023: Get Massive Discounts On THESE Mid-Range Smartphones

Republic Day 2023 is near, and there are numerous sales going on Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform, including smartphones, particularly mid-range models. If you are looking to buy a smartphone, these models could be your next choice due to the incredible deals available on the platforms.

The Flipkart electronic sale is already live and will be concluded on January 31, 2023, and till then it will offer to steal deals on the recently launched 5G smartphones along with other mid-range phones on the platform.

Here is the list of phones that are on Flipkart electronic sale today:

1. Poco M4 Pro

Interesting smartphone with an AMOLED display on offer with a 64 MP primary shooter along with the 8 MP and 2 MP camera sensors paired with the 16 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is powered by the Mediatek Helio G96 Processor and is currently available for Rs 10,999 including all the offers.

2. Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

A popular smartphone with a 108 MP primary shooter and a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, 5G connectivity, and super fast charging support. According to the company, the phone can be charged halfway in just 13 minutes. It also comes with 8MP and 2MP camera lenses for ultra-wide and in-depth photography. The phone is currently available for Rs 23,249.

3. MOTOROLA G62 5G:

An all-rounder smartphone that offers 5G network support is also on Flipkart Republic Day Sale. The phone gets a full HD+ display along with 50MP + 8MP + 2MP triple camera setup and a 16MP front camera setup and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. The smartphone is currently available for Rs 15,000 with some offers.

4. Motorola Edge 30

Yet another popular smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and is offered with a 50MP primary shooter and a 32 MP front camera for selfies and video calls. The phone is currently offered at a price of Rs 39,999 with a Rs 5,000 exchange discount and other bank offers.