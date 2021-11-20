New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Walmart-owned e-commerce website Flipkart is back with yet another sale named 'Mobile Bonanza'. During the sale, people can purchase budget-friendly smartphones loaded with amazing features with heavy discounts. The event is live in India and the last day to get your hands on some of the best smartphones in the market is November 21 (Sunday). The sale is offering its customers exciting discounts, exchange offers, and no-cost EMI. If you are also thinking of investing in the phone then this is the right time for you to grab the best deals.

Motorola E40:

Price: Rs 9,499

Customers can avail a no-cost EMI of Rs 330 per month and an exchange offer of Rs 8,850 on Motorola E40. People buying the phone from Axis card can avail a 5 per cent cashback over the smartphone.

Motorola E40 has a 6.5-inch HD display, with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels at a pixel density of 268 pixels per inch (ppi) and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Unisoc T700 processor and comes with 4 GB of RAM. Motorola E40 runs on Android 11. While talking about the camera, then the phone has a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture, and a pixel size of 1.75-micron, and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a pixel size of 1.75-micron. The phone has a decent battery life and is equipped with a 5000mAh battery.



Realme Narzo 50A:

Price: Rs 11,499

People can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 and 5 per cent cashback on Realme Narzo 50A. Along with that, the device can be purchased at a no-cost EMI of Rs 399 and an exchange offer of Rs 10,300. Realme Narzo 50 A comes with 6.5-inch HD+ Display 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio 270 ppi density and is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core Processor. While talking about the camera 50MP+2MP+2MP Primary Camera and has an 8 MP camera in front for taking selfies. Apart from that, Realme Narzo 50 a is equipped with a 6000mAh battery.

Samsung F42 5G:

Price: Rs 17,999

Samsung F42 has a 6.6-inch HD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. The phone is equipped with a triple camera set up having 64MP + 5MP + 2MP and also has an 8 MP front camera for taking selfies. Samsung F42 has a decent battery life and has 5000 mAh battery. Talking about offers of the phone, then the customers can avail a discount of Rs 3,000 and 5 per cent cashback from Axis bank. People can purchase the phone at a no-cost EMI of Rs 3,500.

Realme 8s 5G:

Price: Rs 19,999

Realme is considered one of the most budget-friendly brands in the market. Realme 8s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 64 MP primary camera. While talking about the battery then the phone is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. Customers can avail a discount of Rs 1500 on the phone and a cashback of 5 per cent. Apart from that, the device can be purchased at a no-cost EMI of Rs 694.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen