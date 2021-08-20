New Delhi | Jagran Technology Desk: Flipkart has started its most awaited Mobiles Bonanza sale and is offering discounts on a range of smartphones. Apart from the upfront discounts, Flipkart is also offering additional discounts on bank cards, no-cost EMI options and even exchange offers during the sale.



The latest smartphone sale commenced on August 19 and will continue till August 23. Some of the exciting offers include discounts on Apple iPhones, Poco X3 Pro, ROG Phone 3, Pixel 4a, and Realme Narzo Pro 30. Apart from these models, Flipkart said that devices from around 20 brands are included in this sale.



Flipkart has also mentioned that smartphones like Realme C20, Realme 8 and Poco M3 are included in the top deals of the sale. Meanwhile, high-end devices like iPhone 12 are also available at discounted prices.



Realme 8 5G: The pocket-friendly smartphone from Realme is giving a discount of Rs 3,000. After this, the device will cost Rs 13,999. The phone is originally priced at Rs 16,999.



iPhone 12: The flagship iPhone 12 will be sold for Rs 66,999 during the sale. Apart from iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR, and entry-level iPhone SE will also be available at a discounted price.



Realme Narzo 30 Pro - Consumers can buy the Realme Narzo 30 Pro for Rs 15,999 during the sale. The original price of the phone is Rs 18,999. While talking about Realme C20 then the phone will cost Rs 6,499 with a price cut of Rs 1500 during the sale.



Consumers can enjoy Rs 1,000 off on Realme C11 and can buy it for just Rs 6,999. The original price of the phone is 7,999, whereas the Realme X7 Max is available for Rs 24,999, down from Rs 29,999.



Poco M3: Another brand that provides consumers pocket-friendly smartphones. During the Mobiles Bonanza sale, the smartphone will cost Rs 10,499 which is lower than its original price of Rs 12,999. Other POCO smartphones which are at a discounted price are Poco C3 at Rs 7,499, Poco M3 Pro at Rs 13,999 and Poco X3 Pro at Rs 18,999.



Moto G60: During the Mobile Bonanza sale the Moto G760 will cost a consumer Rs 16,999 whereas the original price of the phone is Rs 21,999. Meanwhile, the Moto G40 Fusion is also on sale at a discounted price of Rs 15,499. The Moto E7 Power is available for Rs 8,799.



Meanwhile, during the sale, Flipkart is also offering the Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs 39,99 whereas Google's Pixel 4a will be available for consumers for Rs 31, 999, while Vivo Y73 is available for Rs 20,990.



Flipkart is also offering a 5 per cent discount for those consumers buying any gadget on EMIs using HDFC Bank cards. Meanwhile, deals like exchange offers and no-cost EMI options on select smartphones are also available for buyers.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen