Flipkart Launches 'Flipverse' For Shopping Experience In Metaverse | All You Need To Know

e-Commerce site Flipkart has launched its own metaverse named 'flipverse' for consumers to discover products in a photorealistic virtual destination and shop on Flipkart App. On Monday the online shopping platform announced that this offering would bring supercharge for its customer experience.

The e-commerce flipverse launch is aimed to 'flip' the shopping narrative and allow the consumers to get closer to their favourite brands in a metaverse where the communication runs two ways. Flipverse will be available on Flipkart’s newly launched platform, FireDrops, which can be accessed from the e-commerce platform’s app.

This Flipkart initiative will enable a multiverse of brands to create unique product launches, discovery and inspiring experiences to attract and engage users. At the same time, it will give brands the ability to generate and create their metaverse-ready digital twin in the virtual world, the company said in its statement.

Created using eDAO's pioneering Web3 tech stack, the company said Flipverse would offer gamified, interactive and immersive shopping experiences for consumers in a digital world by giving them access to their favourite brands, Supercoins and digital collectibles.

"The launch of Flipverse will continue to have an impact on innovative industries like e-commerce and enhance the customer experience while delivering a gamified and immersive shopping experience, especially in light of the adoption of the metaverse and web3 platforms by multiple brands in India," Naren Ravula, VP and Head, Product Strategy and Deployment, Flipkart Labs, said in a statement.

"By providing customers with access to their preferred brands, offers, SuperCoins, and digital collectables, we are aiming to improve their shopping experiences in a virtual and immersive setting," Ravula added.

Brand Associated with Flipkart's Flipverse:

A wide range of brands will embrace the idea of a virtual theatre to showcase products and offers in this first-ever iteration of Flipverse ranging from sports apparel, wearable electronics and fashion to home appliances and cosmetics. Many brands including Puma, Noise, Nivea, Lavie, Tokyo Talkies, Campus, VIP, Ajmal Perfumes, Himalaya, Butterfly India etc. will be participating in this edition.